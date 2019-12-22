Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Suspanic, Lisa Gigi TROY Lisa Gigi Suspanic, 54 of 5th Ave., died Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she was a graduate of Cohoes High School. Lisa was a self-employed private duty nurse. She loved her children, enjoyed sports, especially football, and was also an animal lover. She is the mother of Douglas J. Rosecrans, Daniel J. Rosecrans and the late Marciss A. Sousie; and is the proud grandmother of Joshua, Daniel, Nivaeh, Katelyn and Kendall Rosecrans and Janessa Sousie. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019
