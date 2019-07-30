Lorini, Lisa COLONIE Lisa Ann Lorini, 54, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. Lisa was the daughter of the late Ronald and Joyce (Bianchini) Lorini. Lisa loved animals and rescued many cats over the years, including her current "babies" Minnie and Tinker Bell. She was an avid fan of movies, television shows and music. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Salvatore and Annette Bianchini; and her paternal grandparents, Pasquale and Mary Lorini; her uncles, Eugene and Anthony Lorini and Joseph Iacabucci. Lisa is survived by her sister, Laura (Derek) Lorini Minor. Her aunts and uncles, Lorraine (Jimmy) Martucci, Carol Jean (Frank) Guglieri, Dolores Iacabucci, Virginia Lorini and Marilyn Lorini Frank. She is also survived by many loving cousins, who will miss her dearly. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY on Wednesday July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, NY. The family would like to thank the entire staff on D4 East at Albany Medical Center and Community Hospice for all of their care and compassion given to Lisa and her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204, or to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 in Lisa's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019