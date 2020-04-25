Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa M. DeFrancisco. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

DeFrancisco, Lisa M. ALBANY Lisa (Betty) DeFrancisco, 100 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, while a resident of the Teresian House. A lifelong resident of Albany, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Teresa (Bencivenga) Caimano. She graduated from Cathedral High School and was a longtime member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Delmar and Normanside Country Club. She was preceded in death by Mario, her husband of 71 years; brothers, Sam and Nicholas Caimano; sisters, Emily (Sister Rose Acquin), Ann Farinacci, Antoinette (Etta) Miller, Grace Marsala, and Teresa Sewell; and by her grandson Martin DeFrancisco. She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Lynne), Gerald (Regina) and Mark (Mary); as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many caring nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of a family of eight children who grew up on Wilbur Street in the South End in Albany. The family would like to thank the staff at Teresian House for their diligent and loving care over the past four years, and we offer prayers for them in these troubling times. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no viewing or public Mass of Christian Burial. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to make a contribution in Lisa's memory may do so in her name to Teresian House, 200 Washington Ave Ext. Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

