Hotaling, Lisa M. WATERFORD Lisa M. Hotaling, 61 of Sage Rd., passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband David; and her children, Jennifer Hotaling (Daniel Palemire) of Saratoga and Jason Hotaling of Albany. Also surviving is her dad Clifford L. Gubler and his partner Doris Pease of Red Hook; her brother Steven Gubler; and countless nieces and nephews and friends. Lisa will be remembered for her willingness to help others, the love she had for all those around her but most importantly the strength, courage and positivity she had throughout life's most difficult moments. Lisa and her family would like to thank Dr. Maingi and the wonderful nurses and staff at St. Peter's Medical Oncology for their care and compassion during the past year. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2020