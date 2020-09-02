Lupe, Lisa M. BRUNSWICK Lisa M. Lupe, 40, passed away on August 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's newspaper. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
