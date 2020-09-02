1/
Lisa M. Lupe
Lupe, Lisa M. BRUNSWICK Lisa M. Lupe, 40, passed away on August 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's newspaper. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy.
Funeral services provided by
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
