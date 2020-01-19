Meyers, Lisa Meryl FEURA BUSH Lisa Meyers, 58, passed away on December 28, 2019, in the arms of her beloved husband David after a long and courageous battle with illness. Born on October 21, 1961, in New York City, Lisa earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Bennington College in 1984 and relocated to the Albany area in 1990. In addition to her devoted husband, David Meyers, Lisa is survived by her loving mother Gail Taboada; father Manny Friedman; sister Amy Friedman; nephew Michael Friedman; family members, extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her cherished brother, Steven Friedman. Lisa had a strong commitment to the Capital District and worked as executive director and in management positions at local non-profit agencies. These provided her the opportunity to contribute significantly to the wellbeing of our community. A memorial service took place at the Levine Memorial Chapel where many of Lisa's loved ones shared memories of how she touched their lives. Lisa had such a fierce love of life and for her family and friends. Her spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of those who love her. The family suggests that contributions in Lisa's memory be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.



