Livia Magony

Magony, Livia SELKIRK Livia Magony passed away surrounded by her family at St. Peter's Hospital on November 24, 2019. She was born in Budapest, Hungary and immigrated to the United States in 1956. Livia was retired after working many years as a keyboard specialist for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor and N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation Finance. She was a wonderful loving mother. She has touched many people with her kindness, thoughtfulness and loving heart. Livia was an avid gardener and talented artist. She loved to cook Hungarian food. She also loved to knit and crochet everything and anything for her family and friends. Livia is survived by her son George Magony; daughter-in-law Cathy Schillinger; and granddaughter Alicia Rose Magony. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Laszlo Magony Sr.; and their son Laszlo Magony Jr. Funeral service on Monday, December 2, at 1:30 p.m. in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Contributions in memory of Livia may be made to the , 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY, 12205.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 28, 2019
