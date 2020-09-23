1/1
Lloyd J. "Sonny" Bishop Jr.
1925 - 2020
Bishop, Lloyd J. "Sonny" Jr. LATHAM Lloyd J. "Sonny" Bishop Jr., 95, died peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Nassau. He was the husband of the late Frances Cameron Bishop who died in 2006. Born in Troy, son of the late Lloyd J. Bishop Sr. and Isabel Marr Bishop, he has resided in Latham since 1960. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and had been employed as a chemist by the former Bendix Corporation in Green Island for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He was a communicant of St. Ambrose Church in Latham. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed wintering in Florida since his retirement. He was the beloved father of Lloyd (Donna) Bishop III, Michael (Darlene) Bishop, Nancy (Tim) Bailey, Kevin (Tammy) Bishop and the late Linda Sullivan. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother William Bishop. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in an effort to keep family and friends safe, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lloyd may be made to Community Hospice of Albany County, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 22, 2020
To all of Sonny’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
