Hogan, Lloyd Leroy DURHAM, N.C. Lloyd Leroy Hogan passed away peacefully at 1:32 p.m. at the V.A. Hospice in Durham, N.C. on October 14, 2019, three months shy of his 97th birthday. He was born in the town of La Boca in the Republic of Panama on January 23, 1923. Lloyd was predeceased by Elsie Hogan who was his loving wife of 40 years. He is survived by his second wife, Minnie B. Clark; and is lovingly remembered by two surviving brothers, Guy Hogan of North Carolina, and Roy Hogan of California; two sons, Milo Hogan, and Diallo Hogan; six daughters, Indira Hogan, Pauli Hogan, Bena Abdullah, Kamala Hogan, Vijaya Hogan, and Shiva Cragwell; eighteen grandchildren and thirty-eight great-grandchildren. Lloyd will be buried in the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C. on October 18. A celebration of Lloyd's life will be scheduled in March 2020 at a location to be announced. Condolences for the family may be offered at Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center at scarboroughhargettcelebration.com/ obituaries/Lloyd-Hogan-2/
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019