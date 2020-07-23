1/1
Lloyd W. Ellis
Ellis, Lloyd W. RAVENA Early Thursday morning, July 16, 2020, Lloyd Ellis passed away peacefully at the age of 78. He was known for serving 10 years in the U.S. Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was a strong-willed man and loved his wife Kathy Ellis of 25 years who he lost three years ago. He is now home in her arms again. He is survived by his lifelong friend Steve Brown; and his four sons, Shawn Ellis of South Carolina, Steven Ellis of Rensselaer, Brian Ellis of Saratoga Springs and Kevin Bruno of Latham. He also is survived by his four grandchildren, Jesse, Riley, Jayden and Charlie. He will be greatly missed by many. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. in the Grove Cemetery in Coeymans on Monday, July 27, to which all are welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing are required.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
My prayers and condolences go out to Mr. Ellis's children and family of his loss. Mr. Ellis will be greatly missed. He was such a gentle soul, always having a smile on his face. May he RIP.
Jacqueline Lutz
Acquaintance
