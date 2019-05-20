Brorup, Lois A. VALATIE Lois A. (VanApeldoorn) Brorup, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Valatie, N.Y. surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Albany to Emerson and Elizabeth (Feil) VanApeldoorn on November 13, 1943. She attended Cardinal McCloskey High School. She worked at Duracolor for several years before becoming a wife and mother. Later she served many people and families over a forty-year period with housekeeping and caretaking. Her hobbies included spoiling grandchildren and pets, cooking huge family dinners, feeding and watching wildlife, and solving Sudoku puzzles. She is most well known for her witty comebacks, legendary Sour Cream Coffee Cake, and her generous, kind, selfless nature. Lois is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Brorup of Valatie; daughter, Jill (Donald) Rothwein of Valatie; son, Christopher (Patricia) Brorup of Nantucket, Mass.; grandchildren Gregory, Kati, Donald, and Jenna Rothwein; sister Nancy VanApeldoorn; brother, Arthur (Dorothy) VanApeldoorn; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father and mother. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of St. Joseph in Stuyvesant Falls on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. with Rev. George Fleming presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls. Visitation will be held at Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21 from 4-7p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 20, 2019