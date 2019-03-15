Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Ketzer. View Sign

Ketzer, Lois A. ALBANY Lois A. Ketzer entered eternal life on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Lecanto, Fla. surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Rafferty Martin. Born and raised in Albany, she had a long, prosperous career for the New York State Department of Tax and Finance. After retirement in 2005, Lois and her husband Joe enjoyed spending time in their second home in Florida. During her life Lois enjoyed dancing and teaching all types of dance with her friends at the Timeless Tappers. Another passion of hers was vacationing and traveling with family and friends but most importantly she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lois is survived by her husband of 20 years, Joseph Ketzer Jr. Mother of Alicia (James) Fiorino, and Paul (Erica) Defreest; stepmother of Robert (Heather) Ketzer, Michael (Melissa) Ketzer, Melissa (Darrell) Gipson, Mark (Marybeth) Ketzer, Eric (Heather) Ketzer; Nana of Christopher James Fiorino, Alex and Ryan Weaver, Jacob, Hannah, Aiden, Emma, Helen, Silas, Maggie, Lorien Ketzer, Brayden and Lincoln Gipson; sister of Francis (Loris) Martin, and Vincent (Alma) Martin. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lois's family on Sunday, March 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Her funeral service will be on Monday, March 18, at 9 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany. Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville at 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to remember Lois in a special way may send a contribution to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, obtain directions, or view other helpful services please visit











