Milot, Lois A. ALBANY Lois A. Milot, 81, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Lois was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Laurenzo. Lois was baptized into the Jehovah Witness Faith on February 21, 1988, and was dedicated to her faith. Lois is survived by her children, Alan Milot, and Karen Jennings; her grandson, Daniel Jennings; and her great-grandsons, Hunter and Ryan Jennings. Lois was predeceased by her granddaughter, Nicole Jennings; and her sister, Joyce Murray. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Tuesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will immediately follow the service in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Albany. Donations may be made in Lois' memory to Jehovah's Witnesses, 400 Albany Shaker Rd., Albany, NY, 12211. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020