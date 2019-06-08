Hoover, Lois Ann ALBANY Lois Ann Hoover, 78, born on September 15, 1940, in Albany, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William and Helen Bleichert Powell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Donald E. Hoover, U.S. Navy Submariner; and her grandson Michael John Hoover. Mother of Margaret Scotto (Larry), Michael Hoover, Michelle Crawford (Tim), Mary Quell and Ann Steininger; grandmother of Samantha and Chase Crawford, Zion Hoover and Deven Quell; and great-grandmother of Araeha Hoover. She was surrogate mom and grandma to many family and friends. Lois was a receptionist of the N.Y.S. Thruway Department and infant care nurse at St. Margaret's Children's Hospital in Albany. She was a graduate St. Margaret's House and Hospital School and St. Joseph Academy in Albany. She was a dedicated member of Beta Sigma Phi and . Please join us for calling hours on Sunday, June 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. The funeral service will be on Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. in St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 16 Elsmere Ave, Delmar. The burial will be private. Lois was a generous, loving and compassionate woman. We will miss her smile and remember her spirit to live life to its fullest. "No one is truly lost when they remain in the hearts and mind of those who love them." In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or Armed Forces Family Survivors Fund. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.lgfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 8, 2019