Lois Clara Baldwin
Baldwin, Lois Clara EAST GREENBUSH Lois Clara Baldwin, 92 of Hawthorne Ridge, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at home. Born in Bangor, N.Y., she was the daughter of Nina Congor and Maurice Smith. She grew up on a dairy farm and attended a one room Country School in Brandon where her aunt Eva (Lavoy) was the teacher for most of her years there. She was an excellent student, skipping two grades before graduating from Brushton High School in 1944. From there she attended the Adirondack Business School and began her job as a secretary at the Franklin County Courthouse, where she met her husband, John Armstrong Baldwin. They moved to East Greenbush in 1954 and joined the East Greenbush Methodist Church where they were both active members. Lois taught Sunday school and helped with the Christmas Bazaar. She was an excellent seamstress, making many of her children's clothes as well as Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. Upon learning that she was descended from Stevens Smith, a vetren of the Revolutionary War, she joined the Daughters of the American Revolution. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed theater, traveling and always had an understated curiosity and interest in people, places and current events. In 1974, she took a job with the I.R.S. as a taxpayer service representative until her retirement in 1990. Lois was predeceased by her husband, John in 1991. She is survived by her three siblings, Marion Delisle of Malone, N.Y., Lyle Smith of Cooperstown, N.Y. and Carl Smith of Dickenson Center. N.Y.; her children, Jennifer Michelson of Amherst, Mass., John T. Baldwin of Boulder, Colo. and Christopher Baldwin of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren, Marisa Michelson, Samuel Michelson, Sara Baldwin, and Amanda Victor; her great-grandson, Roman Jonathan Victor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, the American Lung Association and the American Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
