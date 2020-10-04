Cameron, Lois G. ALBANY Lois G. Cameron passed away from natural causes on September 17, 2020, at the age of 81. Born in Troy on November 25, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Gebhardt Grimm. She grew up in Newtonville, graduated from Milne High School and went on to attend Green Mountain College in Vermont where she received her associate degree. While attending a PYO function, she met a dashing young man who would later become her husband of 47 years. Edward "Ted" M. Cameron II and Lois married October 7, 1961. She and Ted lived in Albany, where they raised their family until Ted's passing in 2008. After living 70 years in the Albany area, she moved to Portland, Ore. to be closer to her daughter and her family. She remained in Portland until her passing. Lois was a past member of the Albany Junior League, Albany Garden Club and Albany Institute of History and Art. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Albany and served as a deacon of the church. Upon arriving in Portland, Lois became a member of the First United Methodist Church of Portland, Ore. where she volunteered her time to the Ruth Circle group. A devoted mom, sister and friend, Lois was an avid gardener, loved traveling, crafting and cats. While in Portland, she took up drawing and specialized in works overflowing in vibrant colors. Her gentle spirit, sage advice and impish smile will be missed by all who have been blessed to know her. Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda Cameron, son-in-law, James "Jim" C. Moore and granddaughter, Devin C. Moore of Portland Ore.; her son, James B. Cameron, daughter-in-law, Debra Cameron, grandson, Kaiden Z. Cameron and granddaughter, Kyleena N. Cameron of Oviedo, Fla.; her brother, William Grimm Jr. of Ballston Lake; along with several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, October 6, at 12 p.m. in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Please meet at the main entrance. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Albany or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in memory of Lois Grimm Cameron. Arrangements entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
.