Chapman, Lois Gillette NEW BALTIMORE Lois Gillette Chapman, 88, formerly of New Baltimore, N.Y., passed away on April 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. Lois was born on August 10, 1930 to John and Hilda (Stehr) Gillette of Albany, N.Y. Lois graduated in 1948 from Vincentian Institute in Albany. Lois worked as a secretary at D&H Railroad and later worked as a CNA at the Villa Mary Immaculate and then went on to work as a bus driver at the RCS School District. She met the love of her life, Raymond Chapman, Jr. and they marrried in 1952 and shared a blessed union of 50 years resulting in 11 children. Lois had many hobbies that she enjoyed. She was one of the founding members of the 5 or More Mothers Club In Albany. She enjoyed sewing, reading novels, knitting, puzzles, shopping for hours, trips to Cape Cod and Lake Taconic with family, going to the "office" AKA Racino. Long drives in the country and stopping at farm stands along the way with her friend Helen, watching hours of her favorite tv show, Law and Order, and Friday trips to the Freihofer outlet for their dollar baked goods. Her happiest times were spent in the company of her family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; daughter Patricia Biele; sisters Majorie (Stanley) Marks and Mary (Nunzio) Biondi; and granddaughter Hilary Chapman. She is survived by her children, Jack (Barb) Chapman, Carol (Wayne) Cronin, Kevin (Chene) Chapman, Lois (Anthony) Porrazzo, Raymond Chapman III, Tracey (Keith) Traver, Patrick "Chip" Chapman, Michael (Dave) Chapman, Mary (Randy) MacDonald and Kerry (Rob) Traver. She is survived by 22 beautiful grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren with the newest addition due in the fall. She will be remembered as a devoted supportive wife and a loving mother, grandmother and loyal friend. Family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to her many aides for all their compassionate care and their friendship. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., at Babcock Funeral Home, 19 Pulver Ave, Ravena, NY 12143. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m., at The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main Street, Ravena, NY 12143 followed by a burial service at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery located at 1389 Central Ave. Colonie, NY







19 Pulver Ave

Ravena , NY 12143

Funeral Home Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena , NY 12143
(518) 756-8333

