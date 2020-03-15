Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Goldstein. View Sign Service Information Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc 1855 12th Ave Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-273-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Goldstein, Lois WATERVLIET We are sad to announce the passing of our mom, Lois Goldstein, on March 12, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green, at the age of 97. Lois was a lifelong resident of Watervliet. She was predeceased by her husband Donald. Together they shared 65 years of marriage. Lois loved her home on 12th Avenue, her neighbors and her flower gardens. She worked as a secretary and especially enjoyed working for the N.Y.S. Legislature. Lois was very active in her church, St. John's Episcopal Church and volunteered in their Thrift Shop. Lois was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Smith. Lois was predeceased by her husband Donald; and her siblings, Harold, Lester, William, John, Margaret and Dorothy. She was also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Thomas P. Callahan Jr. and Robert J. Licari. Lois is survived by and will be missed by her children, Susan (Mark) Fiet, Marc (Cyndi) Goldstein and Barbara Callahan. Lois was a proud grandma to Joshua (Cari) Goldstein, Matthew (Marcy) Fiet, Evan (Christine) Fiet, and Ryan (Nicole) Callahan, who were lucky to have her. Her great-grandchildren who added much happiness to her life are Jonah, Gianni, Augi, Cooper, Mason, Emma, Teagan, Kiera and Keaton. The family is grateful to the many workers in House 5, Eddy Village Green, for their kindness and care. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please no flowers, instead honor Lois' memory by sending a card to someone who needs a smile. That is something our mom always did. Please also consider a donation to the thrift store- The Basement on First Street, 146 First St., Troy NY, 12180. Online condolences at







