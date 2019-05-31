Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Groskopf. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Hilton Garden Inn, Roebling Library room Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Groskopf, Lois NISKAYUNA Lois Anita Groskopf died on March 14, 2019, at her home in Niskayuna, with her beloved husband Richard by her side. Lois was born in the Bronx in 1941, daughter of the late Charlotte and Saul Klein. She graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, and attended Hunter College and Schenectady County Community College. Lois and Richard Groskopf married on Valentine's Day, 1961, and lived 58 happy years together. Lois was vice president of the Rockland County chapter of the Ethical Culture Society. The couple lived in Yonkers, moved to Monsey, and then to Niskayuna. Lois easily made friends wherever she went, and maintained many wonderful friendships for life. Lois worked at Finkelstein Memorial Library, Ellison Products, North Country Business Systems, and most recently at the New York State Dept. of Transportation. She was president of the NYSDOT's Advisors Program for Women and retired as a civil engineer. Lois was a gardener, birdwatcher, and excellent cook. She loved art and music. She took art classes, embroidered, and supported music and theater in the capital district. She was a member of the Ramapo and Niskayuna PTAs and was a SPAC volunteer. Lois is survived by her husband Richard Groskopf; children, Roberta (Karen) and Roger (Helen) Groskopf; grandchildren, Andrew and Jennifer Groskopf; and sister Sylvia (Howard) Drucker. A celebration of Lois' life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 9, with lunch served, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Roebling Library room, Troy. All are welcome.



