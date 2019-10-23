Phelps, Lois J. LeBarron Smith BALLSTON SPA Lois J. LeBarron Smith Phelps, 85, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born on May 17, 1934, in Troy, she was the daughter of Clayton and Elsie (Gifford) LeBarron. Lois was a 1951 graduate of Hoosick Falls High School and attended college at Russell Sage. Lois worked for the State of New York in the education department and the labor department for 37 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she held many offices and the First Presbyterian Church in Ballston Spa. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and crocheting. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Phelps Sr.; sister, Sandra Taylor and brother, Dennis LeBarron. She is survived by three stepchildren, Ronald Phelps Jr. of Malta, Mark Phelps of Florida and Darlynda Reilly (Bob) of Virginia; her sisters, Janice Tate (Jerry) of Hoosick Falls and Clara LeBarron (Jim) of Albany; a brother, Douglas LeBarron (Claudia) of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved friend, Victoria Huber. Lois would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rachid Daoui and his staff for the wonderful care she received. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Dunning Street Cemetery, Malta. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lois to the First Presbyterian Church of Ballston Spa, 22 West High St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 23, 2019