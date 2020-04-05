Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois J. Yunker. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Yunker, Lois J. ROTTERDAM Surrounded by her family's love, Lois Joan Cruden Yunker passed into eternal life on April 1, 2020, due to complications related to Alzheimer's disease. Born on April 4, 1929, she was the eldest child of the late Alexander W. Cruden and Marion F. Corbett Cruden. She was raised in Albany, specifically North Albany, which she viewed as the "center of the universe." She attended P.S. 20, Vincentian Institute and Sacred Heart Church. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and master's degree from the New York State College for Teachers (now known as the State University of New York at Albany). Lois married Frank J. Yunker Jr. on June 27, 1953, moved to Rotterdam and raised their six children. After his death in 1988, she assumed full control as loving matriarch of the Yunker clan. She pursued many interests, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came first, and she was always available to fill in as their babysitter or travel companion. After college graduation, Lois taught math and science full time at area schools, including Scotia, Rensselaer and Albany school districts. She resigned after becoming pregnant as was customary in those days. She was a stay-at-home mom, eventually going back to work as a substitute teacher and later a full-time teacher at Mohonasen Junior High School. Lois was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church and volunteered in many capacities there. She was a member and past president of the Rosary Society and belonged to St. Paul's Seniors. Lois served for many years on the Rotterdam Seniors Trip Committee planning and leading many of their trips. She was active in genealogy which led to the Yunker clan reconnecting with their German roots and she served on the board of the Capital District Genealogy Society. She was active in many community groups, including Home Bureau, Square Dancing, Red Hats and 4-H. After family, her great love was travel. Though she had not traveled on a plane until her 40's, she loved to travel the world. She visited all 50 states, and over 40 foreign countries on six continents. Her children and grandchildren have memories which include researching their Scottish roots in Scotland, wandering Ireland to learn about their Irish roots, hiking the Incan ruins in the Andes Mountains, seeing the Great Barrier Reef (at age 84), riding the attractions on Disney vacations, exploring Central American countries on Caribbean cruises, relaxing on weekends in Seaside Heights, N.J. and countless home visits, including nine trips to see family in Alaska. Survivors include her six children: Douglas Yunker of Rotterdam, Pamela (Dave) Stewart of Niskayuna, Thomas (Ellen) Yunker of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., Susan MacGregor of Edinburg, N.Y., Frank (Cathy) Yunker III of Niskayuna, and Alma (Pete) Horton of Schenectady. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary; son-in-law Al MacGregor Sr.; and her grandson Albert MacGregor Jr. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, be they biological, step or in-laws, they all were loved and counted. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers, Alexander (Ann) Cruden Jr. and Stanley (Martha) Cruden; her sister, Maryann (Richard) Nowosielski; and her sister-in-law Catherine Walsh. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services must be private, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







