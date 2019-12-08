Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Karen (Spring) Ambuhl. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Scotland Presbyterian Church 2010 New Scotland Rd Slingerlands , NY View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM New Scotland Presbyterian Church 2010 New Scotland Rd Slingerlands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ambuhl, Lois Karen (Spring) VOORHEESVILLE Lois K. Ambuhl, passed away on December 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 27, 1944, in Lansingburgh, the daughter of John and Anne (Mular) Spring. She was a the most wonderful wife, mother, nana and friend who will be missed dearly. Lois graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, she worked in the bank industry. She married her soulmate, Robert "Bob" L. Ambuhl III and settled in Lansingburgh. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in September. Lois worked at the Lansingburgh school district for many years as a special educational aid after her children were grown. She was an avid reader, loved to spend time at Brant Lake with friends and family and the ocean was her happy place. She was loved by all. She is survived by her husband Bob; her three daughters, Pamela (Ambuhl) Thornton and her husband Harry of Voorhessville, Stephanie (Ambuhl) Stanton and her husband Jim of Greenville, S.C., Rachel (Ambuhl) Young of Ballston Lake and her husband Randy; her five grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Anna Stanton, Zachary Thornton, Emily Thornton, Samuel Stanton and Jax Young; one sister Nancy (Spring) McCloskey of Troy; and one brother Douglas Spring of Clifton Park and his wife Barbara; many nieces and nephews and family members. May she be dancing in Heaven with her Mom and Dad... until we meet again. A service of remembrance will be held on December 13, in the New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY, 12159. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., and a memorial service will immediately follow. Those who wish to remember Lois in a special way may send donations in lieu of flowers to New Scotland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation - https://







Ambuhl, Lois Karen (Spring) VOORHEESVILLE Lois K. Ambuhl, passed away on December 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 27, 1944, in Lansingburgh, the daughter of John and Anne (Mular) Spring. She was a the most wonderful wife, mother, nana and friend who will be missed dearly. Lois graduated from Lansingburgh High School, class of 1962. Following graduation, she worked in the bank industry. She married her soulmate, Robert "Bob" L. Ambuhl III and settled in Lansingburgh. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in September. Lois worked at the Lansingburgh school district for many years as a special educational aid after her children were grown. She was an avid reader, loved to spend time at Brant Lake with friends and family and the ocean was her happy place. She was loved by all. She is survived by her husband Bob; her three daughters, Pamela (Ambuhl) Thornton and her husband Harry of Voorhessville, Stephanie (Ambuhl) Stanton and her husband Jim of Greenville, S.C., Rachel (Ambuhl) Young of Ballston Lake and her husband Randy; her five grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Anna Stanton, Zachary Thornton, Emily Thornton, Samuel Stanton and Jax Young; one sister Nancy (Spring) McCloskey of Troy; and one brother Douglas Spring of Clifton Park and his wife Barbara; many nieces and nephews and family members. May she be dancing in Heaven with her Mom and Dad... until we meet again. A service of remembrance will be held on December 13, in the New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Rd, Slingerlands, NY, 12159. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., and a memorial service will immediately follow. Those who wish to remember Lois in a special way may send donations in lieu of flowers to New Scotland Presbyterian Church or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation - https:// themmrf.org/get-involved/ donate-to-the-mmrf/ Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close