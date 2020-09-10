1/1
Lois L. Allegretta
Allegretta, Lois L. NIVERVILLE Lois L. Allegretta, 91 of Niverville, was called home to the lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Ghent Nursing and Rehabilitation. Lois was a generous, caring person whose greatest love was her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Yankees, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time outdoors. She is survived by her sons, Richard Poggoli, William (Ursula), and Michael (Andrea); and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by a sister Blanche Tejera; and a brother Nathan "Ray" Ludwig. Funeral services and calling hours will be private at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 concerns. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorials in Lois's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, Valatie. Arrangements are under the direction of the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
