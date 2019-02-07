|
Houser, Lois L. TROY Lois L. Houser, 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Troy to the late Fred and Agnes Yakel on August 22, 1928. She was a graduate of Troy High School. On June 6, 1947, Lois married Harry "Barney" Houser II, with whom she shared 36 years together and raised nine children. Lois was a loving homemaker until her husband's passing, she then went on to work for the N.Y.S. Office of Mental Health as a payroll clerk. Her passions in life were her family, her best buddy, Sammie (her grand-dog) and weekend outings with her sister, Doris. Lois will be remembered for her love of holidays, her scratch off addiction, bingo and spending time with her family. Lois was predeceased by her beloved husband, Barney; her children, Harry Houser III, and Marilyn Houser; and her sister, Irene Lashly. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Stephanie) Houser, Jerry Houser, Nancy Houser, Paul Houser, Steve (Terry) Houser, Chris (Patty) Houser, Michelle Houser, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Houser; her grandchildren, Harry IV, Jason, Nathan, Alexia, Dimitra, Nikki, Meg, Krysten, Keri, Adam, Shannon, Natalie, Damian, Miranda, Nathan, Marcel, Steve Jr., Tara, Gabriella, and Josie; her siblings, Doris Hoffay, and Fred (Lou) Yakel, and many great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet on Sunday, February 10, from 12-2 p.m., with a service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope 7 Food Pantry, 520 Pawling Ave., Troy, NY, 12180 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 7, 2019
|