Clifford, Lois M. EAST GREENBUSH Lois M. Clifford, 90 of East Greenbush, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Lois was born in Sand Lake, the daughter of the late Anson and Helen Elizabeth (Levenworth) Miaski. She worked as a contaminator operator for Montgomery Wards for many years and later Safe Guard Business systems before retiring. Lois was very active at Greenbush Reform Church and taught Sunday school, held bible studies and helped feed the hungry with food drives. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family Survivors include two daughters, Mary Beth Clifford, and Nancy (Don) Hay; granddaughter, Stephanie (Chris) Palmer; and great-grandsons, Michael Walter Palmer and Daniel James Palmer. She is also survived by one sister Rita Buhl; sister-in-law Barbara Miaski and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Clifford; and siblings, William Miaski, Vera Fowler, Walter Miaski, and Sharon Bliven. Friends may call from 9 - 11 a.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday. Those who wish may attend both via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86268640450
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois's name to the Greenbush Reformed Church, P.O. Box 460, East Greenbush, NY, 12061.