Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lois's life story with friends and family

Share Lois's life story with friends and family









Mrozko, Lois M. COLONIE Lois M. Mrozko, 91, beloved wife of John S. Mrozko, passed on April 29, 2020. Services are private. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. For the full obituary visit gordocemerickfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store