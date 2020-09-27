Panetta, Lois M. SCHENECTADY Lois M. Panetta, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born in Corinth on July 29, 1930, and grew up with her mom, the late Helen "Gram" Moylan and her dad, the late Ken "Pop-up" Moylan, alongside three siblings: Connie, Larry, and Dorothy, who have all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her late husband, Joe, owner of the historic former Panetta's Restaurant in Albany. Lois is survived by her sons, Greg (Jeanette) Winkler, Dominick "DJ" (Renee) Panetta, and Ken (Lori) Panetta; her daughter Mary Ellen (Patrick) Higgins; her grandchildren, Greg Winkler Jr., Kristen (James Cameron) Winkler, Ken (Dana) Panetta Jr., Kristie Lee Panetta, Sean Higgins, Katelyn Higgins, Daniel Higgins, Johanna Panetta and Victoria Panetta; as well as her great-grandchildren, Maisie Panetta, and Kailey and James Cameron. Services for Lois will be held privately for her family with a much larger celebration of life to take place when current social restrictions are loosened. She will be sorely missed and carried in our loving hearts always. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4915 Saint Elmo Avenue, Suite 202, Bethesda, MD, 20814. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com
.