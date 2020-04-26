Mulligan, Lois Mary GUILDERLAND Lois Mary Mulligan of Guilderland, wife of Garry Thomas, passed away suddenly at St. Peter's Hospital on April 22, 2020. Born in Albany on May 30, 1954, Lois was the daughter of the late Frank B. and Emelia H. Mulligan. Lois was a graduate of Shaker High School. In her early career she was secretary to the Albany County Clerk before moving to New Orleans where she lived for many years in the city she fell in love with. Upon her return to the Capital District, Lois became administrative assistant to the superintendent of both Albany County and Ann Lee Nursing Homes where she met her loving husband Garry. She loved spending the summers at their camp on Woodstock Lake, tending to her little gardens and watching them grow along with all the grandchildren swimming, boating, fishing and playing at the big playground. Lois lived life bigger than most. She not only liked people, she loved them at her fullest. If she spotted you in a crowd she would greet you with hugs and kisses. She was the kindest person ever. Lois is survived by her loving husband Garry Thomas; her stepchildren, Shawn Thomas, Jennifer Thomas of Watervliet, and Garry Thomas Jr. of Richmondville, N.Y. and their children: Brittany, Alexis and Jannel; her sister Mary Ellen (Carl) Stewart of Southport, N.C.; her twin sister Phyllis (David) Bebb of Damariscotta, Maine; her brother Thomas Mulligan of Southport, N.C.; her niece Jessica (Cliff) Mavrofridis of Rexford; her nephew Joshua Rabine of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her niece Meghan Cofer of Highland Ranch, Colo.; and her dearest friend Dr. Henry Berben. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved cat Coors. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother James Mulligan; her sister Tola Cuddeback; and her nephew Rob Cuddeback. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands in Lois's name. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020