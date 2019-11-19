Rogers, Lois NISKAYUNA Lois Rogers, 77, entered Eternal Life Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Josephine Cruikshank Browne. She was the wife of the late James R. Rogers Sr; mother of Robert Rogers (Lorraine), Laurie St. Jeanos (Mike), James Rogers (Erin) and Keri Zahn (Mike); grandmother of Michael, Kellie, Alexandra, Christine, Nicole and James; sister of Donnie Browne (Lorraine), Lynette Langley (Joe) and the late Carol Olsen (late Roy); several nieces and nephews survive her. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Lois in a special way may send a contribution to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany NY 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019