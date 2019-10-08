Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Schroeder. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Service 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Schroeder, Lois GUILDERLAND On October 4, 2019, Lois Mary Anamier Schroeder, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 67, in the comfort of her home with her husband and daughter at her side. Lois was born on December 29, 1951, to Mary and Clarence Anamier of Colonie, (deceased). She graduated from Colonie High School. On June 1, 1974, Lois married Alan B. Schroeder from Grand Haven, Mich., and they were happily married for 45 years. Lois is survived by her husband, and their daughter, Megan Mary Schroeder; two granddaughters, Skyley Mary Raeyn Armer and Azlyn Kamille Armer; her brother, Richard Anamier (Patricia); a niece, Susan B. (Anamier) O'Callahan and numerous relatives and friends. Lois was a vibrant, energetic soul who enjoyed interacting with others and who loved her family above all else. She was a very happy, strong, loving, giving, caring person who enjoyed seeing and making others happy. She had a contagious smile and loved to laugh. Lois worked in the banking industry for 20 years and was currently employed at the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance. A breast cancer survivor, Lois was fun loving and enjoyed exploring new activities, like skiing and golf. She really enjoyed water activities and loved kayaking. In a word, Lois loved life. Her family, especially her granddaughters, her beloved Shelties, camping with friends and family, kayaking, travel, visiting new places, seeing new things, autumn drives in the Adirondacks, wildlife, the ocean, Lake Michigan, thunderstorms, sunsets are only some of the things Lois held dear. She loved and embraced new technologies. Her husband recalls many special moments they shared including driving through the Arizona desert eating bologna sandwiches celebrating their anniversary, on Cadillac Mountain in Maine looking out over the ocean and commenting on the beauty, seeing the joy on her face while walking the dogs on the beach on Cape Cod, observing her wonder and amazement the first time she saw Lake Michigan, seeing Lois and Skyley kayaking together for the first time; sitting and talking on the front porch during a thunderstorm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, October 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Lois' memory may be made to the Prion Alliance, P.O. Box 391953, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 8, 2019

