Wagner-Williams, Lois SLINGERLANDS Lois Wagner-Williams, age 74, passed away with her family by her side, Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ada Berman Schrank. Lois, along with her late husband, Stephen Wagner, who passed in 1994, formerly resided and raised their family in Loudonville. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. "Ted" Williams; her son, Robert Wagner of Guilderland; and her daughter, Nanci Wagner of Manhatten. Lois was also predeceased by her brother, Norman Schrank. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave. Albany. Interment will follow in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery, Guilderland. The family will be observing shiva, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday commencing at 6 p.m. at the family residence in Slingerlands. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020