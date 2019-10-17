Moore, Lona Hanson JOHNSONVILLE Lona Hanson Moore, 102, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Utica in 1916, she was the only child of Harald Gustave Hanson and Christine Spicer Hanson. Lona moved, at six years of age, to central Pennsylvania where she grew to adulthood. She attended Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing in Danville, Pa. and became a registered nurse. Later she earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Russell Sage College in Troy. She married Kenneth H. Moore in 1941. She practiced nursing for many years at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. After obtaining her master's degree she taught at Russell Sage College until retirement. After retirement, she became a literacy volunteer for 10 years and devoted much time to teaching basic reading and English as a second language to adults. She is survived by a son, Harald Moore; a daughter, Kristin Vega-Moore; and two grandsons, Harald Moore and Thomas K. Vega. A memorial gathering to honor Lona's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.) Lansingburgh. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment will immediately follow in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, 51 Belle Ave., Troy. For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019