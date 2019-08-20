Cummins, Loralee WYNANTSKILL Loralee "Lori" Cummins passed August 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Burt and Helen Claffy and the wife for 49 years of Karl Cummins. Lori was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1970 and worked at various department stores in the Troy Plaza until retiring to care for her grandchildren. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include two children, Erin Farrell and her husband, Thomas Farrell, III and Karl Cummins, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Biette Cummins; four grandchildren, Christopher M. and Kayla M. Farrell and Molly E. and Timothy P. Cummins; a fur baby, Rileigh; and a brother, B. John Claffy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home, Troy on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lori's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 950 New Loudon Road, #330, Latham, NY 12110.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 20, 2019