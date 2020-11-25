Lillis, Loren Daniel SCHENECTADY Loren Daniel Lillis passed over comfortably the morning of Saturday, June 13, 2020. He had suffered a stroke on May 25. Loren Lillis was a unique and gifted man. His friends were like family to him. He was loved by so many people and touched so many people through his knowledge, enthusiasm and even when he went contradancing. He did this as the founder and director of education for It's All In The Mind, and in his business Holistic Health Research Services, as principal investigator. Loren (the Sherlock Holmes of unknown causes of disease) was known in the Capital Region and beyond, for his extensive and working knowledge of the latest developments in holistic/alternative health care. With knowledge of vibrational medicine and his mastery of dowsing, this modest man had learned the art of creating health. After conventional doctors were ineffective, he sought out a doctor on the cutting edge, became the doctor's student, and healed himself by taking the holistic approach he spent the rest of his life promoting. Loren took the science of healing to a higher level. He was a full service health educator promoting health through the restoration of biofield coherence. He used a variety of bioenergetic evaluation methods borrowed front such systems as Field Control Therapy, Esogetic Colorpuncture, 3D Energetics, Psychosomatic Energetics, and Healers Who Share. His recommendations involved such things as nutrition, herbs, homeopathics, structured water, quantum essences, pulsed magnetic fields, light and color therapy. He had a B.S. in chemistry from R.P.I., M.A. in history of technology from the University of Delaware, did graduate work at Michigan State University, and later received an associate degree in laboratory aedicine. He was a perpetual student of naturopathic medicine, and studied though Westbrook University. He is survived by his sister, Lora; and his brother Mike. Please keep Loren in your heart and prayers. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, November 28, at 11 a.m. in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany. Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com