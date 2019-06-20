Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta A. Curran. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Send Flowers Obituary

Curran, Loretta A. GUILDERLAND Loretta A. Curran, 96, entered eternal life on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Christopher K. and Johanna Gasser Buher. Loretta worked for many years as a clerk for the New York State Department of Higher Education. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, casinos, and vacations on Long Beach Island with her beloved family. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerome J. Curran Sr.; dear mother of JoAnn Curran Sondey, Patricia Grillo (Joseph), Pamela Gargiulo (Niel) and Jerome J. Curran Jr. (Tracy); cherished grandmother of Brian Michael Sondey Jr. (Toni), Evan J. Sondey, Steven Gargiulo, Nicole Gargiulo, Gillian Gargiulo, Jerome J. Curran III, and Seamus Curran; and sister of the late Jean Wogel, Ella Pekins, Mary T. Buher, Rudolph Buher, William C. Buher, Francis O. Buher, Albert J. Buher, and Margaret J. Dochak. Many nieces and nephews survive Loretta. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for their loving care of mom for the last three years. Funeral services were held privately. Those wishing to remember Loretta in a special way may send a contribution to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family, please visit











