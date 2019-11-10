Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta M. Hammes. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Parish of Mater Christi Send Flowers Obituary

Hammes, Loretta M. ALBANY Loretta passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Albany on February 6, 1922, (yes, almost 98!), she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Madeline Iabone. She was predeceased by her brothers, Vincent and Anthony; and her son Joseph. Loretta was the consummate "sales lady" for David's and Keenan Jewelers, retiring in the mid 1980's. Loretta, enthusiastically enjoyed line dancing, bowling and especially trips to Old Forge and the casinos, well into her ninth decade. Loretta and John enjoyed a bus trip to the Racino, just six weeks ago. Loretta was a communicant at the Parish of Mater Christi, a lifetime member of the Louise Corning Senior Center as well as a participant and volunteer. Loretta was an American Legion Auxiliary member (Joseph Zaloga Post) and a member of the Polish American Club Center. She leaves behind a son James M. and his family; and Robert Hearst and his family. She also leaves behind her loving companion John O'Brien; and her special friend Danielle Furey Van Denburg, to cherish her memory. Over the last couple of years, she was thankfully cared for by her friend Diane Mangini and during her last days, she was so kindly cared for by Sonja, Kimyla, Donna, Sidney, Kimmie, Kimberly, Christine, Jessica, Maureen and Diane. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi. All those who shared her life are invited to attend. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Online condolences may be offered at







