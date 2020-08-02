Assini, Loretta Mary EAST GREENBUSH Loretta Mary Assini, 99 of East Greenbush, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at home in East Greenbush. Loretta was born March 20, 1921, in Whitehall, N.Y., the daughter of the late George S. and the late Pearl C. (Gaines) Foy. Loretta was a registered nurse until she was 84, most recently at Kenwood Sacred Heart until it closed. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles J. Assini Sr. MD. Survivors include her sons, Charles Assini Jr. Esq. and John (Carolyn Jones MD) Assini MD. The funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Loretta's name to a charity of the donor's choice
. For further details and condolences go to wjrockefeller.com