Loretta T. (Dundon) Witbeck
Witbeck, Loretta T. (Dundon) TROY Loretta T. (Dundon) Witbeck died on September 3, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in Troy, Loretta was a lifelong resident of Troy and had lived on Hoosick Street for many years. She was the daughter of the late James C. and Anna (Kane) Dundon. Loretta was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by Troy Savings Bank, New York State and the Troy City School District from where she retired. She had been a longtime communicant of the former St. Paul the Apostle Church in Troy where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Loretta was the widow of Joseph N. "Woody" Witbeck to whom she was married on November 12, 1949, in St. Paul the Apostle Church and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2003. Loretta enjoyed having Sunday dinners with Woody and their close friends at various local restaurants, attending her grandsons sporting events, creating ceramic decorations, playing bingo and attending Mass and reciting the rosary. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Witbeck Nuttle and Jean Witbeck (Alex) Blizinski; her four grandsons, Samuel J. and Matthew D. Michini, Alex J. and Joseph Blizinski; her sister, Anne (Frank) Lukovits; as well as six nieces; and five nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary (George "Chops") McKeon; and her brother, James K. (Patricia) Dundon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited and may also visit with Loretta's family on Wednesday, September 9, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Parker Brothers Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to Tampa Urban Young Life, 2121 131st Ave. East, Tampa, FL 33612 http://giving.younglife.org/tampaurban. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions. Arrangements are by the Doran Funeral Home of Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
