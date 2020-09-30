Broadman, Loretta V. REXFORD Loretta V. Schaefer Broadman, 80 of Rexford, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Queens, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Kick Schaefer; and the beloved wife of Ronald Brodman of Rexford who passed away on September 3, 2020. Loretta was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School in Queens and had been employed at Equitable Life Insurance Co. in New York City till the birth of her first child Denise. After 33 years on Long Island, the family moved to Charlotte, N.C. where two children Michele who passed away with M.S. at 36 and a son Ronald were born. She moved upstate in 2002, residing in Halfmoon and most recently of Rexford. She had worked at First Union Bank in Charlotte. She was a member of the Halfmoon and Malta Senior Citizens. Survivors include her children, Denise (Michael) Bresnahan and Ronald (Kerry) Brodman Jr.; and grandchildren, Ryan and Colin Bresnahan and Ronald Brodman III. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was sister to the late Violet Henderson and Margie Smith. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte-9, Clifton Park on Thursday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. and to the funeral service for both she and her husband at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home that evening. Facial coverings, social distancing and capacity limits must be strictly adhered too. Interment will be held in the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale on Friday at 1 p.m. Please express your condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com