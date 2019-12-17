|
Vartigian, Lori A. COHOES Lori A. Vartigian, 51, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a closing prayer at 7 p.m. The full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019