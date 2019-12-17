Albany Times Union Obituaries
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Lori A. Vartigian

Lori A. Vartigian Obituary
Vartigian, Lori A. COHOES Lori A. Vartigian, 51, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a closing prayer at 7 p.m. The full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
