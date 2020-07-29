Warner, Lori Biittig EAST GREENBUSH Lori Biittig Warner, 56 of Whitney Way, and a longtime resident of Averill Park went home to the Lord on Sunday July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a battle with cancer. Born in Troy on July 14, 1964, Lori was the daughter of Betty Berry Warren and the late Joseph Biittig Jr.; and the beloved wife of Michael L. Warner. Lori was a graduate of the Averill Park High School, class of 1982 and was a homemaker. Lori enjoyed time with her grandchildren, flowers, campfires and her cat Zipper. Lori was never blessed with her own children but was stepmom to Michael (Kendra) Warner and Angelika Warner and Dawn Marie Warner. They gave her the best gift of becoming the Me-Maw to Laney Starr, Holden and Cole Warner. Other survivors include her stepdad Roger Robillard; her sisters, Debbie Tilton (Chet), Dawn Bachus (Earl) and Lisa Shaw (Tom); her stepsisters, Crystal Pipino (AJ) and Pam Paslow (Kelly); her father-in-law Paul Warner (Lil); and sister-in-law Lisa Biittig. Lori was predeceased by her brother Robert Biittig; stepdad Albert Warren; mother-in-law Joyce Warner; and brother-in-law Paul Warner Jr. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. All current N.Y.S. guidelines including social distancing and masks will be required. The funeral service will be private for immediate family with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. Little guy will miss you. Visit perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.