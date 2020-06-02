Lugg, Lori L. (Fredenburgh) ALBANY Lori L. Lugg, 63, wife of Gerald N. Lugg, Jr. passed away on May 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Albany on May 15, 1957, daughter of the late Walter F. Fredenburgh and Laura A. Fredenburgh. Lori was a lifelong resident of Albany, graduate of Shaker High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Lori recently retired from a 38-year career as a paralegal in Albany. Lori had a love affair with the beaches in Maine, Rhode Island and Delaware, she especially enjoyed the sunrises on the beach. Lori also loved being around her family. Lori was a devoted and loving mother to Jeremy D. Lundquist (Kate). Predeceased by her sister Barbara J. Lopian (Les). She is survived by her sisters, Susan R. Weiss (Alan), Linda L. Custer (Chuck) and Kyle E. Busino (Larry); also her brother Jeffrey G. Fredenburgh; along with several nieces and nephews. "There are no goodbyes for us, you will always be in our hearts." Services will be private at the convenience of her family. Donations may be made to The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany NY 12208. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.