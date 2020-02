Levine, Lori ALBANY Lori Levine of Albany, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at age 64, following a long illness. Lori graduated from Albany High School and Tufts University and lived her adult life in Delmar and Albany. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Phyllis Levine. Lori is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael; her brother Mark Levine (Jane) of Loudonville; sons, Zachary Levine of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ethan Levine (Emma) of Chicago, Ill.; as well as a grandson, Max. Services will be held at Congregration Ohav Shalom 113 New Krumkill Road in Albany on Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. The family will be receiving relatives and friends commencing at 9 a.m. in order to meet Lori's request of starting on time. Interment will follow services in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. The family will be observing shiva on Monday evening, February 17, from 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday, February 18 and 19, from 1-8 p.m. at 214 Milner Avenue in Albany (off Buckingham Drive). There will be a minyan service each evening at 7 p.m. Those wishing to honor Lori's memory may donate to the Albany Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Road Albany, NY 12208 or Congregation Ohav Shalom. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com