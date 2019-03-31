Kavoukian, Lori Michelle DELMAR Lori Michelle Kavoukian, 58 of Delmar, has returned to her Heavenly home on March 22, 2019, to be with her mother and best friend Patti Cross. As a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School, Lori pursued a career as a typist for the New York State Thruway Authority. Lori was notorious for making a grand entrance wherever she went and devoted her life to God and giving to people. Her generosity beamed with light as she set the ultimate example of being selfless. Lori is survived by her daughter Janica Kavoukian. A memorial celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. Flower donations are greatly appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019