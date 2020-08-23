Palage, Lori Peek Isenbergh Moretti HALFMOON Lori Peek Isenbergh Moretti Palage, 60 of Vosburgh Road, died peacefully in the comfort of her home, August 20, 2020, after a series of extended illnesses. Born in Schenectady on September 27, 1959, she was the daughter of Barbara Peek of Halfmoon and the late Harvey "Jun" Peek Jr. Lori worked as a secretary for various health agencies throughout her life. She enjoyed travel, cooking, crafts, baking and especially was an animal lover. She also looked forward to trips to the casino to play her favorite slots games. Survivors include her son and his wife, Sean and Adrianne Isenbergh of Watertown, N.Y.; her daughter and husband, Alora and Shawn Reaulo of Cohoes; granddaughter, Cali Isenbergh; and her brother, John and his wife, Kimberly Peek of Galway. There will be no public services held at this time. Those wishing to remember Lori in a special way are asked to make memorial contributions to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 in her memory. During this difficult time, please visit devito-salvadorefh.com
