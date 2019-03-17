Ashman, Lorie Marie (Nelson) BINGHAMTON Lorie Marie Ashman, 58 of Binghamton, previously of Guilderland, passed away, March 9, 2019, at the Mercy House in Endicott surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her children, Emily Jane Ashman, Joseph Michael Ashman, and Dana Christine Ashman; her grandson Nathan Hoblin; parents, Frederick F. Nelson Jr. and Emma B. Nelson; brother Frederick J. Nelson and his wife Cheryl L. Nelson; niece Sara E. Nelson and nephew Daniel J. Nelson. A memorial celebration was previously held in her honor in Binghamton. The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY, 13901, in her honor, to thank them for the kind and compassionate care they provided.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019