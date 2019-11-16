Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roche Funeral Home Inc 120 Main St Lenox , MA 01240 (413)-637-0699 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Roche Funeral Home Inc 120 Main St Lenox , MA 01240 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM First Congregational Church 4 Main Street Stockbridge , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mazur, Lorinda Ackley RICHMOND, Mass. Lorinda Ackley Mazur, 72, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home in Richmond with her loving family by her side. Lorinda was born on September 24, 1947, to the late Ben and Barbara Gear Ackley in Great Barrington, Mass. She grew up on Empire farm in Copake, N.Y. She attended Roeliff Jansen Central School in Hillsdale, N.Y., then she attended Green Mountain College and earned her associate degree in accounting. She married Thomas P. Mazur in the Little Pink Chapel in Las Vegas, spending 40 loving years together. At 14 years old, Lorinda began her career in the telecommunications business sorting call tickets for the family owned Copake Telephone Company. By 1975, she became the general manager and then president/owner of Richmond Telephone. In 1985, she became president/chairperson of Taconic Telephone Corporation in New York. Lorinda also lead Taconic Technology, Long Distance and Cellular companies. In 2000, she started Richmond NetWorx providing telecom services throughout Berkshire County. Lorinda was the first woman elected to the United States Telephone Association (USTA) Board of Directors, chairperson of USTA's Government Relations Committee, testifying on behalf of the telecommunications industry before the U.S. Congress receiving an award from USTA for her service. She was also chairperson of the New York State Telecom Association, inductee of New York State Telephone Hall of Fame, Board member of Telephone Association of New England, Columbia County Economic Development, Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire School, and various other associations, committees and a strong supporter of her community. Additionally, she was a member of the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge. Besides her husband Tom, Lorinda is survived by her children, Catherine B. Dullaghan of Pittsfield, Mass., and John A. Dullaghan of Northport, N.Y.; grandchildren, Alexi Starks, Jalen and Brooklyn Duck, Reilly and Lucas Dullaghan; sisters, Judith Whitbeck, Marilyn Herrington, Mary Ackley, and Elizabeth Rafferty; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves her favorite cat, Purrky and her barking dog Winston. Lorinda enjoyed playing tennis and golf, watching basketball, visiting her camp in Rangeley, Maine, sister vacations, and spending time with her grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, from 1-4 p.m. at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main St., Lenox, Mass. The funeral service for Mrs. Lorinda A. Mazur will be held on Monday, November 18, at 1 p.m. in the First Congregational Church, 4 Main St., Stockbridge, MA, 01262. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorinda's memory may be made to Elizabeth Freeman Center, 43 Francis Ave., Pittsfield, MA, 01201, and/or First Congregational Church, Stockbridge, Mass.



