Grant, Lorraine Anne BALLSTON SPA Lorraine Anne Grant, 71 of Ballston Lake, passed away after a long illness, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Schenectady on November 30, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth Kedzior. She resided in Schenectady and Clifton Park. Lorraine received a bachelor of arts from Mt. Holyoke College, and a master of science from Union College. She was employed at Knolls Atomic Power Lab (KAPL) as a software engineer for 43 years. Lorraine was a member of various charities and was well known for her generous and caring spirit, especially for her cats which were generally rescued. She is survived by loving husband, Donald B. Grant, whom she married on July 14, 1987, in Clifton Park. Due to current circumstances, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Those who wish to remember Lorraine in a special way may make a contribution to Whiskers, P.O. Box 11190, Albany, NY 12211 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020