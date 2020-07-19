Carroll, Lorraine C. (Starks) ALBANY A beautiful, caring soul, was able to finally walk home after dying peacefully of natural causes, following a decade-long struggle with a spinal cord disability. Lorraine C. Carroll, known as "mom" to far more than just her own children, quietly passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, while resting at Baptist Health Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Despite leaving too soon, she used grit and determination to transform a life marred with adversity into a spectacular tapestry of love much like the butterflies that she so adored. She was 77. As a young woman, she tragically lost the love of her life, George Starks Sr., leaving her with two young boys. She went on to marry her life-partner, James Carroll Jr., and had seven more children. She was a true matriarch, but her nurturing ways went above and beyond friends and family. Proud of her Polish heritage, rooted in Albany, Lorraine was an avid gardener who loved creating ceramics, music, art, food, traveling, camping, and family gatherings as much as life itself. After her youngest was of school age, she started her career with the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, where she retired after more than 20 years. Balancing work and home, Lorraine took every opportunity life gave her and was not only the center of the family, but she was the life of our party, and will be deeply missed. "My mother was the strongest woman I've ever known. I miss her already. I miss our conversations. I miss her caring. I miss her moral compass," said her son, Jason Carroll. "Good-bye, Mother Dearest. I love you." Not only did she leave a lasting impression on her immediate family and those who knew Lorraine, but her warm smile and quick wit left an even deeper imprint on her grandchildren. "Mom loved being a grandmother even more then being a mom," said her daughter Michele Francis. "She was so happy being goofy and playful with all her grandchildren. My kids affectionally called her "Gram Crackers". The only thing that Lorraine loved more than watching her garden grow, was watching her family grow: first in Albany, then in Ravena, and then ultimately in Berne. She will be fondly remembered by her children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other extended family members. Lorraine was the oldest daughter of the late Stanislaus and Cecilia Labunski of Albany, and she was predeceased by her sons, James and Christopher Carroll. She is survived by her sons, George Starks, Stephen Starks (Cynthia), William Carroll, Michael Carroll, Jason Carroll (Martina), Jarrett Carroll; and her daughter, Michele Francis (Stephen); and daughter-in-law, Rachel. Additionally, she is survived by 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, her brother, Ben Labunski; and her sister, Nancy Horick; as well as many others that she called or considered family. Calling hours will be held Monday, July 20, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet from 4 until 7 p.m. Private services will be held the next morning, followed by a public graveside service in Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont, at 11:30 a.m. on July 21. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org
or: The Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com