Teets-Comstock, Lorraine E. WEST SAND LAKE Lorraine E. Teets-Comstock, 98 of West Sand Lake, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home. Lorraine was born November 20, 1920, in Hagaman, N.Y., the daughter of the late Fred W. and Addie (Brown) Rogge. Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Teets; her second husband, Richard Earl Comstock; and her sisters, Marjorie Johnson, and Marcella Cornell. During the 1970s Lorraine was best known as the proprietor of Earl's Variety Store in Broadalbin, N.Y. She had a lifelong passion for handcrafting, growing herbs, and helped found a local herb group after moving to West Sand Lake. She was best known for her famous kitchen towels, always asking people the color of their kitchens. Lorraine is survived by her son, David (June) Teets; grandchildren, Kristine (Aaron) Pietsch, Jennifer Teets, and Mark Teets; her stepchildren, Judith (Louis) Griffin, Douglas (Linda) Comstock, Priscilla (Jeffrey) Langdon, Pamela (Craig) Thomas; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Salem United Methodist Church, 349 Shaver Rd in West Sand Lake. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Salem United Methodist Church followed by interment will be in the Hagaman Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of Evergreen Commons for their patience and kind care over the years she resided there. Memorials may be made in Lorraine's name to the Salem United Methodist Church, 349 Shaver Road, West Sand Lake NY.12196. Published in Albany Times Union on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary